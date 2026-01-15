Entertainment News

Tom Brady: I've been in the gym too much

Photo: © Getty Images

Tom Brady has been "in the gym too much".



The 48-year-old former sports star is busily preparing to make his flag football debut at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in March, and Tom has been hitting the gym hard ahead of his first game.



The NFL icon told People: "The problem is I've probably been in the gym too much, but I've had less time on the field and I need to spend more time on the field getting ready."



Tom currently feels "pretty good" from a physical standpoint. However, he doesn't yet feel game-ready.



He said: "I haven't got hit in a long time, so I gotta get out there and throw a little bit more to get my arm ready to go, but I think it's going to go pretty good."



Meanwhile, Tom previously explained that he's "still trying to be a great dad".



The sports star claimed that he was actually "busier than ever" after announcing his retirement and embarking on his career as an analyst.



Tom - who has Benjamin, 15, and Vivian, 12, with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, as well as Jack, 17, with Bridget Moynahan - told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "I got a lot of things that keep me busy but still trying to be a great dad and be there for my kids."



Despite this, Tom acknowledged that parenting isn't an easy task.



The sporting icon - who was married to Gisele between 2009 and 2022 - said: "All the parents out there know that it’s a challenge to be a good parent. And all the kids I hope you appreciate your parents too! Because there’s a lot of work they put into making your life a little easier."



Tom and Gisele announced their split in 2022, and the sporting legend previously insisted that his children would be his number one priority moving forwards.



He wrote on Instagram at the time: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"