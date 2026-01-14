Entertainment News

Mandy Moore 'mourns' the way friendships change through motherhood

Change with motherhood

Mandy Moore has "had to sort of mourn" the way her friendships have changed with motherhood.



The 41-year-old actress - who has Gus, four, Ozzie, three, and 16-month-old Louise with her husband Taylor Goldsmith - has opened up on how her social circle and her relationships with those people have changed as their lives move at a different pace.



Speaking to Cameron Rogers on the Conversations With Cam podcast in a preview clip shared by PEOPLE magazine, she said: "“Do you feel like you have seen a friendship sort of take a different course?



“I have friends who have kids that are older, let’s say. And I have found that the people I am closest with in my life right now are people who are kind of at the same chapter of their lives as parents.



"Like, we have kids the same age and I've had to sort of mourn in a way, not the loss of those friendships, but like how they've, they've changed."



The This Is Us star's comments about parenthood come after Ashley Tisdale called out "mean-girl behaviour" from the parents she used to hang out with.



This prompted fans to speculate she was referring to the likes of Meghan Trainor, Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff.



On Monday (12.01.26), Meghan shared a video on Tik Tok in which she lip synched to a clip from season 5 of Stranger Things in which Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher) tried to convince her pals that Mr. Whatsit (Jamie Campbell Bower) isn't the friendly face they think he is.



The dialogue stated: "Come on you have to believe me! Please, you have to believe me, you have to believe me."



The All About That Bass singer - who has sons Riley, four, and Barry, two, with husband Daryl Sabara - wrote on the video: "Me still trying to convince everyone I'm not involved in the mom group drama."



She added in the caption: "I swear i'm innocent (sic)"



Ashley - who has Jupiter, four, and Emerson, 16 months, with husband Christopher French - first opened up about her experiences with the mom group in a post on her blog in which she declared: "Here’s the thing nobody prepared me for: Mom groups can turn toxic.



"Not because the moms themselves are toxic people, but because the dynamic shifts into an ugly place with mean-girl behaviour. I know this from personal experience."



The High School Musical star explained there were group text chains that "didn't include everyone" and there were "hangouts" she didn't get invited to.



In her viral essay for The Cut, the 40-year-old actress insisted it was fine to walk away from friendships that were no longer positive.



She wrote: "If a mom group consistently leaves you feeling hurt, drained or left out, it’s not the mom group for you.



"Choosing to step away doesn’t make you mean or judgmental. It makes you honest with yourself. It’s also worth remembering that friendships, like all relationships, have seasons."