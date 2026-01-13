282271
Entertainment News  

SiriusXM rehires Chris Cuomo to host morning talk show

The Associated Press - Jan 13, 2026
FILE - CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo at the WarnerMedia Upfront in New York, May 15, 2019. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Photo: The Canadian Press
Chris Cuomo is returning to SiriusXM, putting him on the air with morning and evening talk shows.

He will host a two-hour weekday show centered on listener calls on the satellite radio company's P.O.T.U.S. channel, starting Jan. 20 at 7 a.m. Eastern. Guests on his first few shows include Democratic Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, sportscaster Bob Costas and political consultant James Carville, the company said Tuesday.

Cuomo previously hosted a show at the network but quit in 2021, shortly after he was fired from CNN when it was revealed that he assisted his brother, former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in fighting accusations of sexual harassment.

A former prime-time host at CNN and a reporter at ABC News earlier in his career, Cuomo has reemerged at the cable network NewsNation, where he hosts an evening talk show.

“Too much of our politics is about teams instead of truth,” said Cuomo, also son of the late Democratic New York Gov. Mario Cuomo. “'Cuomo Mornings' is going to be about breaking through those barriers, asking better questions and bringing people into the conversation instead of talking past them.”

