Entertainment News

Timothee Chalamet feels 'so tremendously grateful'

'So tremendously grateful'

Photo: © Getty Images

Timothee Chalamet has declared he feels "so tremendously grateful" as he basks in his success after the Golden Globe Awards.



The 30-year-old actor picked up his first ever Globes trophy during the ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday (11.01.26) - winning in the Best Male Actor in a Musical or Comedy category for his work on sports movie Marty Supreme - and he has now expressed his gratitude after finally winning at the event following four previous nominations.



Timothee shared a series of pictures from the awards show on Instagram showing him kissing his gold statuette and celebrating with his Marty Supreme director Josh Safdie. He captioned the post: "THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!!!!!! SO TREMENDOUSLY GRATEFUL!!!!!!"



The actor was delighted to see off competition from Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), George Clooney, (Jay Kelly), Ethan Hawke, (Blue Moon), Lee Byung-hun (No Other Choice) and Jesse Plemons (Bugonia) in the "stacked" category.



After picking up his prize, he said: “This category is stacked. I look up to all of you."



The Dune star attended the ceremony with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and he gave her a mention in his acceptance speech along with his parents, telling the audience: "My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up. Always be grateful for what you have. It’s allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty-handed, my head held high, grateful just to be here.



"I’d be lying if I didn’t say those moments didn’t make this moment that much sweeter. For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much."



Timothee previously triumphed at the Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, winning the Best Actor accolade for his role in Marty Supreme, and he also took the time to give Kylie a shout out during his acceptance speech.



He said: "Lastly, I'll just say, thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you.



"Thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much."



In the audience, Kylie, 28, could be seen mouthing back: "I love you, too."