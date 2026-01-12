Entertainment News

David Letterman says Jimmy Kimmel brought Disney bosses 'to their knees'

Brought 'to their knees'

Photo: © AVALON

David Letterman says Jimmy Kimmel has brought Disney and other network bosses "to their knees".



The 78-year-old late night legend has his former CBS home - where he spent more than two decades - in a scathing takedown of network television as he praised Kimmel for how he handled Jimmy Kimmel Live! being briefly taken off the air by Disney-owned ABC after his comments following the assassination of Charlie Kirk in September last year.



Speaking on The Barbara Gaines Show, Letterman said: “Jimmy Kimmel single-handedly brought the people at Disney and all of those other network television owners to their knees."



He also dismissed notions people might have about the political leanings of late night comedy.



He argued: "If we had a Democratic president behaving the way this Republican president [Donald Trum] is behaving, Jimmy would be attacking the Democratic president just as much.”



However, Letterman has warned people that late night has a smaller pool of platforms who are willing to showcase stars like Kimmel, Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert, who are all willing to challenge those in power.



He added: "We're running out of places where you hear those voices."



Meanwhile, the TV veteran recently insisted he's relieved not to be posting his own late night talk show anymore, having stepped away in 2015.



Asked if he missed his show on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in December, he said: "Boy you would think, but no – I'm so glad to be out from under this mess.



"People like you and people like Stephen and people like Seth do such a masterful job of defending this democracy. About all I'm capable of is showing up every now and then saying f*** Waymo and that's it."



Letterman had Trump as a guest on his show several times in the past but described the White House chief as a "fool" who should expect "ridicule".



He said: "Irrespective of party or political ideology – if the leader of the free world is a fool, the leader of the free world, then, should expect and examine every bit of ridicule he receives."