Entertainment News

Seth Rogen, 'KPop Demon Hunters' and 'Heated Rivalry' stars shine at Golden Globes

Golden Globes stars shine

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/CBS Broadcasting via AP This image released by CBS Broadcasting shows James Weaver, from left, Chase Sui Wonders, Seth Rogen and Alex Gregory accepting the award for best TV series, musical or comedy for "The Studio" during the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Life imitated art for Seth Rogen as he won big at Sunday’s Golden Globes, capping a maple leaf-stamped fever dream of a night that also saw “K-Pop Demon Hunters” and the Canadian creator of "The Pitt" triumph.

Rogen won the award for best male actor in a comedy for his Hollywood-skewering series “The Studio,” and the meta-ness of the moment was not lost on him.

“This is so weird,” said the Vancouver native during his acceptance speech. “We just pretended to do this and now it’s happening.”

In episode eight of the Apple TV comedy, Rogen’s fictional studio exec Matt Remick attends the Golden Globes and goes to great lengths to ensure he gets a shout-out if one of his films wins.

“I thought the only way I'd get to hold one is to create a whole show to give myself a fake one,” Rogen cracked.

“The Studio” also won best television comedy series, adding to the record-breaking 13 Emmys it won in September.

The Canadian small-screen momentum continued with HBO Max medical procedural “The Pitt,” created by Ontario’s R. Scott Gemmill, winning best television drama series.

“I want to thank the first responders and health-care workers, who are the real heroes who inspire us,” shared Gemmill, who is also the showrunner, while accepting the accolade.

The night kept tilting north with Netflix film “K-Pop Demon Hunters” winning the Golden Globe for best animated feature, while its breakout banger “Golden” was named best original song.

During her acceptance speech, Korean-Canadian creator Maggie Kang thanked everyone who believed “a movie so deeply rooted in Korean culture could resonate with a global audience.”

Netflix says the film about a K-pop group that moonlights as demon slayers is the streaming giant’s most popular film of all time, racking up more than 236 million views since releasing in June

“Through this film, we really wanted to depict female characters the way that we know women, which is really strong and bold, really silly and weird, and really hungry for food — and sometimes a little thirsty,” she said.

The thirst continued in full force as the stars of Crave’s gay hockey drama “Heated Rivalry” presented the award for best supporting actress in a television series.



Flanked by a pair of UFC fighters for “extra security” — to protect the stars from ravenous fans — Connor Storrie followed Hudson Wiliams onto the stage, appearing nervous to be attending his first Globes.

Williams suggested taking a deep breath and picturing everyone in the audience naked, as Storrie countered that the strategy won’t work since everyone has seen them, “you know.”

Williams expressed some doubt that everyone in the audience has seen “Heated Rivarly,” to which Storrie responded: “But their trainers have, and their moms have, and their daughters have.”



Elsewhere, Canadian businessman and TV personality Kevin O’Leary received a shout-out from Timothée Chalamet's as he accepted the award for best actor in a comedy or musical film.

O’Leary stars in “Marty Supreme” as an obnoxious pen magnate who stands in the way of Chalamet’s ping-pong prodigy realizing his dreams.

"If you would have told me when I was 19 years old, I'd be thanking Mr. Wonderful from ‘Shark Tank’?" Chalamet remarked, nodding to O'Leary's time on the U.S. spinoff of “Dragons' Den.”

The camera then cut to O'Leary chuckling, and Chalamet added, "All right, you're laughing, so I got away with that. Thank you, Kevin — I would have been stunned, but I've been very grateful."

Paul Thomas Anderson's stoner revolutionary epic "One Battle After Another" led all nominees with nine and took home four marquee awards, including best comedy film, supporting female actor for Teyana Taylor and best director and best screenplay for Anderson.

Meanwhile, Chloe Zhao’s Shakespearean "Hamnet" pulled an upset over "Sinners" to win best drama film.