'Heated Rivalry' rewatch event brings fans together at Montreal bookshop

Fans of the series "Heated Rivalry" met in Montreal at the independent bookstore Joie de livres to watch the show's first episode as a group on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Charlotte Glorieux Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

On Sunday nights at an independent bookstore in Montreal, a city known for its love of hockey, fans of the hockey romance TV series "Heated Rivalry" gather to rewatch episodes of the just-concluded first season with fellow enthusiasts.

“I've joined the group psychosis of 'Heated Rivalry,' and I'm so excited about it,” said Jodi Tellier, one of 60 fans who attended the screening of the first episode on a cold Sunday evening at Joie de livres on St-Laurent Boulevard.

“We consider ourselves 'Heated Rivalry' headquarters!” exclaimed Carrie-Ann Kloda, director of hospitality at the bookshop, which also hosted a sold-out Q-and-A in October with Rachel Reid, author of the novel that the show was adapted from.

The event this past Sunday night featured themed cocktails, such as The Rocket and The Naughty Scott Hunter, and a post-screening discussion led by co-owner Claire Trottier.

The five remaining episodes of the show's first series will be shown at the shop on Sunday evenings until Feb. 15. Fans will then compete in a trivia night Feb. 22.

Since debuting in November, “Heated Rivalry” has slapshot its way into viewers' hearts, becoming one of Crave’s most-watched original series and a fixture on HBO Max’s top 10 shows in the U.S.

Many at Sunday's screening said they had already watched the series, which focuses on a fictional love story between two closeted star athletes, but were eager to experience it again in a room full of other fans.

“I think I'm on my fifth time. This is going to be my sixth,” said Alessia Infantino, who said she made her partner and a few friends watch it with her.

The attendees spanned ages and backgrounds, though women made up the majority of the crowd.

For many attendees, the draw was the communal aspect — the chance to react, gasp and analyze in real time.

“I watched it all at home alone, and it would have been so nice to have been with people who were as excited about it as me,” said Tellier. “I feel like I don't know as many people in my life who have watched it. I just want to experience a little community feeling.

"I’m pretty isolated where I live, and I’m a mom with a four-year-old, so I rarely get to leave the house for anything other than work.”

For others, it was about discovering kindred spirits.

“I was eager to see what kind of crowd would be here tonight. I think it's cool to listen to it again with people who are going to enjoy it as much as I do, and then we can talk about it afterwards,” said Audrey Langlois.

Unlike binge-watch culture, Joie de livres chose to screen the series slowly — one episode per week, which Kloda said allows people to savour the shows. Also, she said Sunday evenings are pretty quiet.

Asked why "Heated Rivalry" resonates so strongly with the mostly female audience at the bookstore, Kloda speculated it's due to the "power imbalance of a hetero couple" not being there.

"As a woman, it’s a dynamic we’re not used to seeing on the screen. Also, who doesn’t love an enemy-to-lovers story? Who doesn’t love a secret love affair?” she said, adding she believes there are men who like the show but aren't comfortable admitting it.

“Whether you’re queer or not, you can still enjoy queer romance."

Beyond the fandom, some attendees wondered if the show could ripple into men's hockey — a sport long shaped by hypermasculinity and silence around sexuality.

“I grew up playing hockey, and I do think it was easier being a queer girl in the sport than it was for boys,” said Sadie Anastasia Zerodni Smith. “I know the NHL isn’t as accepting or inclusive as it likes to seem, so seeing how much praise the show has got makes me hope it could have a real affect professional hockey.”

All of the remaining screenings, as well as the trivia night, are sold out.