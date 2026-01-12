Entertainment News

Bob Dylan leads tributes to Bob Weir

Photo: © Getty

Bob Dylan leads the tributes to Bob Weir, following his death at 78.



The Grateful Dead guitarist and founding member passed away from “underlying lung issues” over the weekend, just months after being diagnosed with cancer in July 2025, and Dylan paid a simple yet heartfelt tribute as he posted a picture from the Dylan The Dead tour in 1987 to his X account.



Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder shared a picture of himself and Weir on Instagram and wrote: “Just heard of the passing of @bobweir. I first saw Bob at Woodstock with the Grateful Dead and was blown away by that whole band, and the musicianship. I feel so blessed to have been able to have him sing on Rock You from American Rock and Roll. Until we meet again, amigo. #FreeAtLast #GratefulDead #BobWeir.”



And musician Michael Franti – who was a close friend and performed with Weir many times – posted a lengthy tribute on his own Instagram page.



He wrote: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Weir. He inspired me in so many ways as a musician, an activist, an athlete and mostly a friend.



“We shared the stage many times and he was always eager, wildly curious, and ready to try anything. The first time we played together was at a Peace Concert my team put on after the events of 9 11. We were joined by Flea on bass and Woody Harrelson on vocals. Bobby looked like a kid in a candy store playing with such a wonderfully odd crew. I could not believe that a true giant in music made time to stand in a park with a few hundred people and help us send a musical message of peace.



“We stayed in touch over the years and played again with also a dear friend Sammy Hagar while supporting a solar energy bill in California, which passed by the way. He sat in with my band several other times and they invited me to join them too. Each moment felt like MAGIC.”



He also shared how Bob supported him after his child was diagnosed with kidney disease.



He said: “At one of those times he moved me deeply with the concern he showed for me and my family at The Sweetwater in Mill Valley. Just that day we have received the news that my middle child had just been diagnosed with a kidney disease that later required a transplant. I was distraught. Bobby came backstage before the set, talked with me, and sat with me as I cried. I will never ever forget that.



“In recent years I loved watching his fitness reels and his dedication to becoming his strongest self. He was hilarious, caring, wildly creative, and a true genius all at once.



“I am blessed for the time we shared and for all the beauty he brought into this world.



“Growing up in the Bay Area, Bobby was such an icon and ever present figure. It’s hard to think of him not being there. Rest in love Bobby. I will miss you.”



Bob’s death was announced via a message on his Instagram page and a number of celebrities took to the comments of the post to share tributes.



Andy Cohen commented: “Bobby will live through the music and the people who love it around the world forever. What a gift he is for us all. We love you Weir family.”



Aaron Dessner wrote: “So deeply grateful for all the music and to have known him and crossed paths musically....truly one of a kind.”



Maggie Rogers wrote: “forever and ever,” while Margo Price said: “I was just thinking of you last night Bobby. Love you forever.”



Bob is survived by his wife, Natascha, and their two daughters, Shala Monet and Chloe Kaelia.