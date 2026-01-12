Entertainment News

Fran Drescher lauds 'delightful' Marty Supreme co-star Timothee Chalamet

Fran Drescher has hailed her "delightful" Marty Supreme co-star Timothee Chalamet.



The 68-year-old actress plays the star's mother Rebecca Mauser in the acclaimed new movie and was left in awe at the heartthrob's talent.



Fran told People magazine: "He's delightful.



"I mean, it's not like he wanted to be my best friend or anything. Even though I was open to it! But he's a young lad, living his dream. I'm very happy for him. His success is well deserved.



"Very, very talented. I've always been a big fan of his. I like everything he does. I was delighted to be cast as his mom."



Fran explained how leading the 2023 actors' strike as president of SAG-AFTRA helped her land the role in Marty Supreme, as the film's director Josh Safdie frequently called her to find out what was happening with the negotiations.



The Nanny star said: "It made us friends, because I always took his call.



"And then Marty Supreme was his next movie that was lined up, and Josh felt like me and Timmy kind of looked alike. And he said, 'I know your background and I know there's a depth to you that I want to extract for this movie. I know you've got that in you.' You have to love a director like that. It's always the good ones."



Drescher is relishing being back in the spotlight as she feared she might not get more acting work having led the SAG-AFTRA strike.



She said: "It's very nice for me, because I went up against the kings of our industry, and if there was ever a blacklist out there, baby, my name would have been on it.



"I thought I might never work again. I also thought, if that's the case, I'll always do something else. I'm a writer. But in fact, this has kind of elevated me, so I don't really have that fear anymore."



The Hollywood Knights star added: "I may not get the leads in films, we'll see. But that's okay, because I don't need to work so hard anymore, to be carrying something. That's a lot of work. And I like my play time!"