Veteran actor T.K. Carter, known for 'The Thing' and 'Punky Brewster,' dies at 69

Actor T.K. Carter dead at 69

The Associated Press - Jan 10, 2026 / 9:00 pm | Story: 593545
FILE - Actor TK Carter arrives for the premiere of The LA Riot at the Tribeca Film Festival, Monday, April 25, 2005, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
FILE - Actor TK Carter arrives for the premiere of "The LA Riot" at the Tribeca Film Festival, Monday, April 25, 2005, in New York.

Veteran actor T.K. Carter, who appeared in the horror film “The Thing” and “Punky Brewster” on television, has died at the age of 69.

Carter was declared dead Friday evening after deputies responded to a call regarding an unresponsive male in Duarte, California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Police did not disclose a cause of death or other details, but said no foul play was suspected.

Thomas Kent “T.K.” Carter was born Dec. 18, 1956, in New York City and was raised in Southern California.

He began his career in stand-up comedy and with acting roles. Carter had been acting for years before a breakthrough role as Nauls the cook in John Carpenter's 1982 horror classic, “The Thing.” He also had a recurring role in the 1980s sitcom “Punky Brewster.”

Other big-screen roles include “Runaway Train” in 1985, “Ski Patrol” in 1990 and “Space Jam” in 1996.

“T.K. Carter was a consummate professional and a genuine soul whose talent transcended genres,” his publicist, Tony Freeman, said in a statement. “He brought laughter, truth, and humanity to every role he touched. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists and fans alike.”

