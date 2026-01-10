Entertainment News

Kendall Jenner addresses speculation about her sexuality

Kendall: I'm not a lesbian

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Kendall Jenner has felt frustrated by the rumors surrounding her sexuality.



The 30-year-old model has denied suggestions that she's secretly a lesbian - but Kendall has been frustrated by how the discussion has been framed.



The brunette beauty - who previously dated Bad Bunny - said on the In Your Dreams podcast: "Then there's the whole side of the internet that thinks I'm a lesbian.



"You want to know what really bothers me? How mean people are about it. It's not with, like, a welcoming arm of like, 'Hey, if you were, yes, come join.' It's not kind. It's very mean. It's very like, 'What the f*** are you doing?'"



Although Kendall isn't a lesbian, she wouldn't have any issues being public about her sexuality if she was.



The model explained: "I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people. And I'm not saying that's an easy thing, but knowing, and I can speak for myself here, and knowing myself, I think at this point in my life I'd be out if I was.



"I'm not saying it's an easy thing. I'm just saying that knowing me and knowing how I would want to live my life, I would be. I'd have no problem being that.



"I think that there's this whole narrative that I'm hiding this thing ... I've seen really f****** up things that are like, 'It's bad for business,' and I'm like, 'What? How?' I don't understand it.



"All's to say, as of today, I am not. I don't think I will be, but I'm not closing doors to experiences in life."



Meanwhile, Kendall previously revealed that she reminds herself of her own worth on a "daily" basis.



The runway star - who is one of the world's best-paid models - told People: "Confidence starts with loving yourself and understanding that you’re worth everything beautiful in the world. I like to remind myself of that daily."