Entertainment News

Elton John: I'm not anti-alcohol

Elton: I'm not anti-alcohol

Photo: © Avalon

Sir Elton John isn't "anti-alcohol".



The music legend – who has been sober for the past 35 years – has launched his new Elton John Zero range of alcohol-free sparkling wine and thinks it will "fill a need" for him and husband David Furnish when they host parties.



Elton, 78, told The London Standard newspaper: "David and I spend a lot of our time entertaining people and it's boring just drinking water.



"Especially if someone's here at the house and it's a special occasion. You want to raise a toast to someone and toasting with water just doesn't do it.



"We're not anti-alcohol. We just choose not to drink it. We were just a bit selfish in that we wanted something to fill a need in our life.



"It's been a long time since we could entertain and partake, but we will serve wine to people who drink. So it's nice to be able to 'join in'. Drinking the Blanc de Blancs really makes me feel a little better and brighter, and brings a joy that elevates the occasion.



"My personality comes through a bit more, my mood shifts to a brighter place. That's something I want people to get out of it: enjoyment."



The I'm Still Standing artist also quipped: "Plus we have a lot of lovely glassware that we don't use.



"I don't think I've drunk out of a champagne glass for 35 years so it would be nice to dust them off."



Elton brought his touring career to a close in 2023, although he continues to perform gigs, and relishes spending time at home with David and their children Zachary, 15, and Elijah, 12.



Asked what he's looking forward to in 2026, the Rocket Man singer said: "To stay present.



"I've spent decades racing ahead and always planning to the future – tours, albums, deadlines. These days, I am much better at enjoying the important things, and the most important is time at home with my family and friends."



Meanwhile, Elton recently paid tribute to his husband on Instagram as he marked the 20th anniversary of their civil partnership last month.



He captioned a shot of himself and David at the 2005 ceremony: "Happy anniversary to my incredible husband, @davidfurnish.



"Today we celebrate 20 years since our civil partnership, 11 years of marriage, and many more years of happiness to come! (sic)"