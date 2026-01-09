Entertainment News

Donald Trump has no plans to pardon Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Photo: © Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has no plans to pardon Sean 'Diddy' Combs.



The 56-year-old rap mogul is serving 50 months behind bars after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and it was previously revealed he had contacted the American leader and asked him to review the case. Now Trump has acknowledged Combs has asked for a pardon but he is not currently considering granting it.



According to The New York Times, Trump said Combs "asked me for a pardon ... through a letter" and then added: "Oh, would you like to see that letter?"



However, the publication reports the President did not produce the letter but he did indicate he's not considering Combs' request for a pardon.



Trump had previously suggested he was unsure about pardoning the I'll Be Missing You artist because Combs was "very hostile" towards him when he ran for the White House.



The 79-year-old politician said: "Probably – hmm. You know, I was very friendly with him. I get along with him great. Seemed like a nice guy. I didn't know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile."



The rapper’s eight-week trial earlier last year resulted in acquittals on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, but he was convicted on prostitution-related offences.



Combs is currently due to be released from prison on June 4, 2028.



A representative for the shamed star insisted Combs is using his time behind bars to take his sobriety "seriously".



The spokesperson dismissed claims Combs had been caught drinking homemade alcohol during his time in prison- insisting his client is focusing on remaining clean and sober.



The representative told PEOPLE: "There have been several false and reckless reports circulating about Mr. Combs. He has not violated any prison rules. His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously.



"This is only his first week at FCI Fort Dix, and unfortunately, rumors will surface throughout his time there. We ask the public and the press to give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth, and the grace to move forward in peace."



A statement denying the booze rumours was also posted on Combs' X account. It reads: "The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false. His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family."



Combs was transferred from Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York City to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey on October 30.



FCI Fort Dix is a low security facility and said to have better conditions than MDC Brooklyn, where Combs had been behind bars since his arrest on various sex crime charges in September 2024.



His legal team had requested he be moved to the facility in New Jersey because of its access to drug rehabilitation schemes.