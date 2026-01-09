Entertainment News

The Black Crowes announce new album A Pound of Feathers

New Black Crowes album

Photo: Ross Halfin

The Black Crowes have unveiled their new studio album, A Pound of Feathers.



Set for release on March 13, the 11-track collection was recorded in Nashville with producer Jay Joyce and marks the band’s latest push into a sharper, more hard?edged blend of blues, soul and rock.



Two tracks from the album — Propane Prophecy and Pharmacy Chronicles — are available to stream now.



Chris Robinson says the band completed the record in just under two weeks.



He noted: “We made this in eight to ten days.



“It was instinctive, in the moment, and Rich brought a spontaneity that really shaped the sessions.”



Rich Robinson adds that the album represents a reset for the group.



He said: “It feels transformative. We tapped back into our roots and found a spark in the studio that pushed us forward.”



Written entirely by the Robinson brothers, A Pound of Feathers blends the band’s early grit with new rhythmic ideas.



The album follows 2024’s Happiness Bastards, which earned a nomination for Best Rock Album at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards.



Meanwhile, the band previously expressed their worry that there's "no humanity" in music anymore.



The Hard to Handle hitmakers say they prefer the raw chaos and imperfections found on older records, and worry that modern editing tools are being pushed too far. In their view, polishing tracks to perfection strips the music of the character and edge that make it feel alive.



Rich told The Sun newspaper: “The problem with a lot of music today is that there’s no humanity in it.



“There’s a pursuit of perfection and a use of these tools that sucks all human qualities out of it.



“Listen to a Beatles record - they’re all over the place. Same with Led Zeppelin and the Stones. That’s why their records are exciting.



“Some of my favourite moments on my favourite records have [slip] ups in them. You listen to Zeppelin’s 'Since I’ve Been Loving You' and you hear John Bonham’s squeaky kick-drum. That’s so cool.



“You hear about the Stones and the chaos that went into making 'Exile On Main St' in this mouldy French villa and it’s 100 degrees.



“It’s amazing and it’s dangerous and can fall off the rails at any time but it’s brilliant and it never does. That’s the human element.”



But the group think there is still a genuine desire for rock and roll in the world today.



Rich's brother and bandmate, Chris, said: “A few months ago, we saw AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses and Metallica at Power Trip [Indio, California] in front of 100,000 people.



“I also watched Queens Of The Stone Age recently at the LA Forum. They were rocking out, playing beautiful riffs.”







A Pound of Feathers tracklisting:







1. Profane Prophecy



2. Cruel Streak



3. Pharmacy Chronicles



4. Do The Parasite!



5. High And Lonesome



6. Queen of the B-Sides



7. It’s Like That



8. Blood Red Regrets



9. You Call This A Good Time



10. Eros Blues



11.Doomsday Doggerel