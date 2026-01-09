Entertainment News

Catherine, Princess of Wales explains how nature helped her 'heal' after cancer treatment

Photo: © Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales said "nature has helped me heal" in a video to mark her 44th birthday.



The video follows the royal on an early morning walk in Berkshire as she explains the benefits of the natural world to viewers through a voiceover.



The final film in Catherine's Mother Nature series comes a year after the princess announced she was in remission from cancer – which she was diagnosed with in early 2024 after having abdominal surgery – following a course of preventative chemotherapy.



In a voiceover for the film Winter, Catherine said: "Even in the coldest, darkest season, winter has a way of bringing us stillness, patience and quiet consideration.



"Where the stream slows just enough for us to see our own reflection.



"To discover the deepest parts of ourselves. Alongside the whispers in the pulse of every living thing.



"I find myself reflecting on how deeply grateful I am.



"For the rivers within us flow with ease, fears washed away, cleanse and purify. Come to peace with our tears and discover what it means to be alive.



"To be at one with nature; a quiet teacher and a soft voice that guides.



"In memory. Helping us to heal."



The video was released on Prince William and Catherine's social media channels on Friday instead of an official birthday portrait.



The princess posted a message accompanying the video: "The Mother Nature series has been a deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped me heal. But it is also a story about the power of nature and creativity in collective healing.



"There is so much we can learn from mother nature, as we look to build a happier, healthier world. C."



Catherine joined her husband Prince William on a visit to meet patients and staff at Charing Cross Hospital in London on Thursday and explained how "kindness" matters most to chemotherapy patients when they are in hospital.



The princess said: "From a patient's experience it's important things not in the job description, such as kindness and compassion."



It is understood that Catherine wanted to accompany William – who had been due to complete the engagement alone – to express her gratitude to NHS workers.