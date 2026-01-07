Entertainment News

'I'm suddenly getting cool': Celine Dion joins TikTok

'I'm suddenly getting cool'

Celine Dion has joined TikTok.



The My Heart Will Go On singer shared a video on the social media platform on Monday (05.01.26) and explained that she decided to join the site as it is considered "cool" by her kids.



Celine – who has sons Rene-Charles, 24, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 15, with her late husband Rene Angelil – said in the video: "My name is Celine. How old am I? I've got kids. They say, 'We have to get you on TikTok.' I'm like, on TikTok? I've heard that before but I'm suddenly getting cool. Celine Dion is cool. That's amazing. So TikTok, here I come. Ciao."



The 57-year-old star added a caption that read: "They told me, 'Celine, it's time...' I asked, 'Time for what?' Turns out... something completely new...



"My team then said they'd handle everything, handed me back my phone, and then quietly disappeared. So here I am, learning how this TikTok world works... one video at a time! Thank you for being here, I'm glad we're here together. Celine xx..."



Although the video marked Celine's first engagement with TikTok, her account has long been active and features several archive clips of her.



The star – who revealed that she had been diagnosed with the neurological disorder stiff-person syndrome in 2022 - has been more present on social media in recent times as she shared a message of gratitude to her fans on New Year's Eve (31.12.25).



The Think Twice artist said: "As we welcome this new year, I want to take a moment to send you all my love. May this year bring you good health, happiness and peace in your heart.



"I hope you find laughter in the little things, strength in the hard times and joy in the memories you create with those you love."



Dion expressed her appreciation to her fans for "keeping me in your hearts".



She said: "You are always in mine. From my family to yours, I just want to wish you a Happy New Year."



Celine had captioned the post: "May the 2026 year bring peace to your heart, light to your path, and space to dream.



"Happy New Year, from me to you."