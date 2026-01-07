Entertainment News

Amy Schumer files for divorce

Schumer files for divorce

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Amy Schumer has filed for divorce from Chris Fischer.



The Trainwreck actress announced last month she had split from the 45-year-old chef - with whom she has six-year-old son Gene - and now New York County court records show she has officially filed to end their marriage.



Amy confirmed the end of her seven-year marriage to Chris on Instagram following several months of speculation.



Captioning a photo of the former couple riding a train, Amy - who overlayed the post with U2's track, I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For - penned: "Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years.



"We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time. (sic)"



The I Feel Pretty star then joked in the caption that her dramatic weight loss and professional chef Chris being a "hot James beard award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail" were not the causes for their break-up.



Amy ended the post with: "Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever."



The former couple were first linked in November 2017 after they were photographed at a candlelit dinner together in New York.



Just days after they went Instagram official with their relationship in February 2018, Amy and Chris got married in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California, which was attended by around 80 people, including Jennifer Aniston and Larry David.



Amy shared a series of photos from their special day to Instagram, and she let the photos speak for themselves by simply captioning the carousel with: "Yup."



In October that year, Amy made her pregnancy announcement via journalist Jessica Yellin of News Not Noise.



Sharing a list of Amy's recommended congressional and gubernatorial candidates, Jessica wrote: "I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it's noise, but it's happy noise."



And the end of the post stated: "I'm pregnant-Amy Schumer."



On May 5, 2019, Gene was born. And referencing the birth of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's son Prince Archie a day later, Amy joked: "Our royal baby was born."