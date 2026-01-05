Entertainment News

Seth Rogen will 'cancel therapy' after Critics Choice Award win

Rogen will 'cancel therapy'

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Seth Rogen plans to "cancel therapy" after winning a Critics Choice Award.



The 43-year-old star beat out Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This), Ted Danson (A Man on the Inside), David Alan Grier (St. Denis Medical), Danny McBride (The Righteous Gemstones) and Alexander Skarsgard (Murderbot) to take the Best Actor in a Comedy Series prize for his work on The Studio at Sunday's (04.01.26) ceremony and he joked he was "fixed" as a result of the recognition.



Speaking on stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, he said: "This is so nice as someone who deeply, deeply, deeply cares what critics think of them and their work.



This is what I’m looking for. I can cancel therapy this week, this is like—I’m good. I’m fixed. I’m fine, I think."



But one person who missed seeing Seth's win was his Studio co-creator Evan Goldberg, who the actor noted was "literally in the bathroom".



He added: "But we’ll tell him that I won when we get back.



"Thank you all for this. I love all your work so much, it’s an honour to be in a room with you all."



The Studio also scooped the Best Comedy Series award, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series went to Seth's co-star Ike Barinholtz.



The Good Fortune actor previously admitted he hopes the show's awards recognition would help book guest stars for future episodes.



Speaking after The Studio scored 23 Emmy Award nominations, Seth told The Hollywood Reporter: “Wrangling people and convincing them to join the show was one of the hardest parts of the first season.



“We worked hard to let them know that we weren’t going to make them look bad or that it would be a waste of their time. Mostly what my brain does now is that I look at these Emmy nominations as something that will make it easier to book guest stars next season.”



When Seth won Best Actor in a Comedy Series at the Emmys in September, he claimed he had "never won anything" before and even bought himself a second-hand trophy as a child.



He said on stage at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater: "This is amazing, I cannot wrap my head around this happening so I literally prepared nothing.



"I've never won anything in my life. When I was a kid, I bought a used bowling trophy at an estate sale and my parents were like, 'Yeah, that's a good idea, you should probably buy that.' "