Entertainment News

Mickey Rourke 'faces eviction from home over unpaid rent'

Rourke faces eviction

Photo: © Famous

Mickey Rourke is facing eviction from his home over unpaid rent.



The 73-year-old Hollywood star was reportedly given a three-day notice the week before Christmas to pay the allegedly overdue sum, or else be forced to vacate the property.



Documents obtained by the Daily Mail newspaper - which had been filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday (29.12.25) - Rourke was handed the notice on December 18.



According to plaintiff Eric T. Goldie, the Iron Man II star owed $59,100 in unpaid rent.



It's said he only started renting the three-bedroom house on March 30, when he signed a lease for $5,200 per month.



According to the lawsuit, the rent was raised to $7,000 in his second month of occupancy.



The complaint claims that Rourke wasn't at home when someone attempt to present him with the three-day notice, which meant the document was instead posted outside the property.



Goldie is also looking to end the lease, and have Rourke pay his attorney fees.



Earlier this year, The Wrestler star admitted his career is "in the toilet" after making some mistakes in the past, and he has struggled to book jobs because of his bad boy reputation.



He also confessed he signed up to appear in UK reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother because he can't face filming a "really bad independent movie".



Back in April, he told The Sun newspaper: "I’ve made mistakes, many. I have nobody to blame for my ship sinking except myself.



“My career is in the toilet and I’m not getting A-list movies. I’d like to be back where I can work on movies that have integrity.



"There’s directors I want to work with and have them not be afraid of me and trust me for who I am today, not for the reputation I have.



"But once it goes past a certain point, I’ve got a short fuse - there’s no turning back. It’s on."



He added that for CBB, it was a choice between the reality show "or a really bad independent movie".



However, he was ejected from the programme's house by producers following his "unacceptable behaviour".



JoJo Siwa had accused him of "homophobic" language after overhearing him say he would “vote the lesbian out real quick”.



Chris Hughes - who later started dating the former Dance Moms star after leaving the house - defended her, and Rourke was ejected after what was described as "threatening and aggressive” behaviour towards him.



A CBB spokesperson said at the time: "Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother house this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour.”