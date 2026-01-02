Entertainment News

Pop star Pink undergoes neck surgery

Pink undergoes neck surgery

Photo: (c) Instagram/ Pink

Pink has undergone neck surgery.



The So What hitmaker - who has children Willow, 14, and Jameson, nine, with husband Carey Hart - rang in the new year from her hospital bed after getting "two new shiny discs" inserted into her body after her energetic stage routines took a toll on her body.



Alongside a selfie, she wrote in part on Instagram: "I end the year giving reverence to, paying attention to, and to fixing my body. It may not be a fancy Face lift, but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck. A new scar, a new reminder, that I appreciate this vessel that I have and use it for all it’s worth. Rock ‘n’ roll is a contact sport.



"And as I sit here by myself on New Year’s Eve in a hospital room while my family is happily snowboarding- I know that 2026 is going to be better because that is the choice that I have made.



"I hope and pray every person can make that wish, have that choice. I know that isn’t a reality for some."



The 46-year-old singer pledged to spend 2026 looking for the positives in life and to "do better" for both herself and other people.



She wrote: "I will work this year to help preserve the choices of others to make for themselves and their families and this very pursuit of happiness. Let’s do better for ourselves and for others. Let’s not be afraid to take care of ourselves and others. I choose joy and I leave behind the hurt. I’m going to choose positive thoughts over negative ones.



"And I’m going to rage against the dying of the light. I’m going to reclaim my wild. And I’m going to keep searching for the light, even as I experience the darkness. #onwardsand upwards as my father used to say.



"Happy new year and may you experience more joy than sorrow, more sunshine than rain, more love than hatred. Let’s shed that old snake skin. And find our horsepower."



Pink - whose real name is Alecia Moore - had began her reflective post im which she admitted she was "so happy" to see the end of 2025 because it had featured so many lows, though she noted there was also a lot of "beauty" in her life.



She wrote: "I want to say Happy New Year’s to everyone. I am so happy to say goodbye to the snake year and welcome in the horse. I am leaving behind all of my hurt in 2025.



"This year was a doozy for all of us and it ran the spectrum from absolutely devastating to mildly annoying. In amongst all of that, there was so much beauty.



"And I got to wake up every day and get out of bed and go about my business.



"The business of loving my children and helping them to follow their dreams. Showing them that life is an adventure or nothing at all. Loving and laughing, cooking and dancing, crying and screaming, forgiving and apologizing, and all the rest of our beautiful messiness. So much beauty in amongst it all.



"So many more good people in the world than bad. I said goodbye to incredibly important people, and I said hello to new ones. I’ve realized dreams this year, as well as nightmares.(sic)"