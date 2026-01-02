Entertainment News

George Clooney hits back at Donald Trump

Clooney hits back at Trump

Photo: © Getty Images

George Clooney has hit out at Donald Trump after the president criticised the actor for obtaining French citizenship.



The Jay Kelly actor insisted he "totally agrees" with the current US leader that America needs to be made "great again" - and pledged to start in November when the midterm elections for the senate and House of Representatives take place.



He told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement: “I totally agree with the current president. We have to make America great again. We’ll start in November.”



George's response came after the former Apprentice star blasted the 64-year-old actor and his wife Amal after France's Ministry of Justice confirmed they had received their naturalisation orders.



Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: “George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden.



“Remember when Clooney, after the now infamous debate, dumped Joe during a fundraiser, only to go onto the side of another stellar candidate, Jamala(K!), who is now fighting it out with the worst governor in the Country, including Tim Waltz, Gavin Newscum, for who is going to lead the Democrats to their future defeat.



"Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies. He wasn’t a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!(sic)"



George recently reflected on how he knew Trump socially during his early days in Hollywood.



He told Variety: "I knew him very well.



"He used to call me a lot, and he tried to help me get into a hospital once to see a back surgeon. I’d see him out at clubs and at restaurants. He’s a big goofball. Well, he was. That all changed."



George believes the US is currently struggling amid Trump's presidency but he tries to see the positives.



He explained: "It’s a very trying time.



"It can depress you or make you very angry. But you have to find the most positive way through it. You have to put your head down and keep moving forward because quitting isn’t an option."