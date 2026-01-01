274695
280526
Entertainment News  

Disney World worker is injured trying to stop runaway boulder at Indiana Jones show

Boulder injures worker

The Associated Press - Dec 31, 2025 / 9:44 pm | Story: 591947
FILE - The road to the entrance of Walt Disney World, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Photo: The Canadian Press
FILE - The road to the entrance of Walt Disney World, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

A Walt Disney World worker in Florida was injured while attempting to stop a large runaway prop boulder from rolling into seated spectators at the Indiana Jones live show.

The worker at the “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular” at the Disney’s Hollywood Studios park was knocked to the ground by the 400-pound (181-kilogram) prop boulder after it moved off its track on Tuesday and started rolling toward audience members. Another worker stopped the boulder before it reached the spectators.

Disney on Wednesday wouldn't disclose the worker's injuries, citing privacy reasons.

One of the attraction's scheduled shows was canceled Tuesday after the accident, and Wednesday's shows were modified to exclude the prop boulder. Disney said it was reviewing why the prop rolled off the track.

“We’re focused on supporting our cast member, who is recovering," Disney said in a statement. "Safety is at the heart of what we do, and that element of the show will be modified as our safety team completes a review of what happened.”

The show is based on the Indiana Jones films and recreates an early scene in the first film, “Raiders of the Lost Ark."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

270239


TheTango.net
Weird Food Serving

Weird Food Serving

Galleries | December 31, 2025
The Tango

Wheatus: TikTok isn't good for music

Music | December 31, 2025
The Tango

It's grass!

Must Watch | December 31, 2025
The Tango

This is a.... jump scare

Must Watch | December 31, 2025
The Tango

Mid-Week Memes- December 31, 2025

Galleries | December 31, 2025


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
275234


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


279559
277419



272973
277167