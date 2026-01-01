Disney World worker is injured trying to stop runaway boulder at Indiana Jones show
Boulder injures worker
A Walt Disney World worker in Florida was injured while attempting to stop a large runaway prop boulder from rolling into seated spectators at the Indiana Jones live show.
The worker at the “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular” at the Disney’s Hollywood Studios park was knocked to the ground by the 400-pound (181-kilogram) prop boulder after it moved off its track on Tuesday and started rolling toward audience members. Another worker stopped the boulder before it reached the spectators.
Disney on Wednesday wouldn't disclose the worker's injuries, citing privacy reasons.
One of the attraction's scheduled shows was canceled Tuesday after the accident, and Wednesday's shows were modified to exclude the prop boulder. Disney said it was reviewing why the prop rolled off the track.
“We’re focused on supporting our cast member, who is recovering," Disney said in a statement. "Safety is at the heart of what we do, and that element of the show will be modified as our safety team completes a review of what happened.”
The show is based on the Indiana Jones films and recreates an early scene in the first film, “Raiders of the Lost Ark."
