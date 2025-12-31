Entertainment News

Nardwuar, Raffi and Terri Clark among 80 new appointees to the Order of Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press Canadian journalist and musician, Nardwuar the Human Serviette is pictured at Neptune Records in Vancouver, on Monday, December 29, 2025.

Children's singer Raffi, country musician Terri Clark, and celebrity interviewer Nardwuar are among 80 appointments to the Order of Canada announced today.

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon revealed the latest list of honourees, which includes Supreme Court justices, scientists, authors, athletes, and an array of artists.

Vancouver personality John Ruskin will be inducted under his stage name, Nardwuar, the Human Serviette, in recognition of his colourful and unpredictable interviews, which finish with his trademark phrase "Doot doola doot doo...doot doo."

And Nashville country star Clark will be recognized as a trailblazer of the genre, with accomplishments that include being the first Canadian female inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

"Baby Beluga" and "Bananaphone" singer-songwriter Raffi Cavoukian is being promoted to companion. He was first invested as a member of the Order in 1983.

Former Supreme Court Justices Rosalie Silberman Abella and Michael Moldaver will both be appointed as companions of the Order of Canada — the highest designation in the Canadian Honours System.