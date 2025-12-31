Mel Gibson splits from Rosalind Ross
Mel Gibson is single again
Mel Gibson has split from Rosalind Ross.
The 69-year-old actor and Rosalind, 35, have called time on their relationship after nine years together.
In a joint statement, the former couple told People: "Although it’s sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible."
It's been confirmed that the Hollywood actor and Rosalind quietly split about a year ago. However, the couple - who met through mutual friends in 2014 - will continue to co-parent their eight-year-old son Lars.
Mel and Rosalind lost their Malibu home in the Los Angeles wildfires in January 2025. The actor was working out of town at the time, but his family and their pets were safely rescued.
Mel subsequently told Elizabeth Vargas Reports: "Obviously, it’s kind of devastating. It’s emotional.
“You live there for a long time, and you had all your stuff. You remember George Carlin talking about your stuff? I had my stuff there, and it’s all like, I’ve been relieved from the burden of my stuff, because it’s all in cinders."
Despite this, Mel tried to focus on the positives amid the turmoil.
He said: "The good news is that those in my family and those I love are all well, and we're all happy and healthy and out of harm's way, that's all I can care about, really."
Mel was in Austin, Texas, to appear on the Joe Rogan Experience when the fires started and admitted he was "ill at ease" during the podcast recording because he was worried about his home in California.
The actor explained: "I was doing the Rogan podcast … And [I was] kind of ill at ease while we were talking, because I knew my neighbourhood was on fire, so I thought, I wonder if my place is still there.
"But when I got home, sure enough, it wasn’t there. I went home and I said to myself, well, at least I haven’t got any of those pesky plumbing problems anymore."
