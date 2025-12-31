Entertainment News

Oprah Winfrey feels 'more alive' because of weight-loss medication

Oprah feels 'more alive'

Photo: © AVALON

Oprah Winfrey feels "more alive and more vibrant" since she started using GLP-1.



The 71-year-old TV star started using weight-loss medication two and a half years ago, and she admits that GLP-1 has transformed her life.



Oprah told People: "I thought it was about discipline and willpower. But I stopped blaming myself.



"I feel more alive and more vibrant than I’ve ever been."



Oprah admits that she now feels happier in her own skin.



She said: "I’m not constantly punishing myself. I hardly recognise the woman I’ve become. But she’s a happy woman."



By contrast, Oprah previously felt "embarrassed" by her appearance.



She explained: "I’ve always been confident in whatever I was doing, but I was at the same time disappointed in my overweight body.



"Was I embarrassed by it? Yes. Was I disappointed in myself for continuing to fail? Yes, every single time. I felt it was my fault."



Meanwhile, Oprah previously revealed that she once declined a party invite because she thought she was "too fat".



The TV star embarked on a weight-loss journey in the late 1980s - but Oprah found that in spite of her best efforts, she quickly regained the weight that she'd lost.



During an appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, Oprah shared: "I didn't have a morsel of food for five solid months in losing that weight on [the all-liquid diet] Optifast.



"Three days later, I was 5 lbs. heavier, and a week later I was 10 lbs. heavier.



"The week before Christmas, I remember Don Johnson - the Don Johnson, of Miami Vice - was having a party and had invited me and some members of my show to come, and I wouldn't go because I thought I was too fat to go."



Oprah recalled feeling a sense of shame about her weight struggles.



She said: "I'd gone from 145 [lbs.] on the day of the show. I think I was 157 [lbs.] in the course of, like, a week and a half or two. And the shame started again."