Oprah Winfrey feels 'more alive' because of weight-loss medication
Oprah feels 'more alive'
Oprah Winfrey feels "more alive and more vibrant" since she started using GLP-1.
The 71-year-old TV star started using weight-loss medication two and a half years ago, and she admits that GLP-1 has transformed her life.
Oprah told People: "I thought it was about discipline and willpower. But I stopped blaming myself.
"I feel more alive and more vibrant than I’ve ever been."
Oprah admits that she now feels happier in her own skin.
She said: "I’m not constantly punishing myself. I hardly recognise the woman I’ve become. But she’s a happy woman."
By contrast, Oprah previously felt "embarrassed" by her appearance.
She explained: "I’ve always been confident in whatever I was doing, but I was at the same time disappointed in my overweight body.
"Was I embarrassed by it? Yes. Was I disappointed in myself for continuing to fail? Yes, every single time. I felt it was my fault."
Meanwhile, Oprah previously revealed that she once declined a party invite because she thought she was "too fat".
The TV star embarked on a weight-loss journey in the late 1980s - but Oprah found that in spite of her best efforts, she quickly regained the weight that she'd lost.
During an appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, Oprah shared: "I didn't have a morsel of food for five solid months in losing that weight on [the all-liquid diet] Optifast.
"Three days later, I was 5 lbs. heavier, and a week later I was 10 lbs. heavier.
"The week before Christmas, I remember Don Johnson - the Don Johnson, of Miami Vice - was having a party and had invited me and some members of my show to come, and I wouldn't go because I thought I was too fat to go."
Oprah recalled feeling a sense of shame about her weight struggles.
She said: "I'd gone from 145 [lbs.] on the day of the show. I think I was 157 [lbs.] in the course of, like, a week and a half or two. And the shame started again."
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- A ‘vindictive’ prosecution?United States - 5:36 pm
- No Meat Factory suedKelowna - 5:29 pm
- Calling for aid to GazaCanada - 5:20 pm
- Slipknot embraces AIEntertainment - 5:18 pm
- Sarcastic Britney SpearsEntertainment - 5:18 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]