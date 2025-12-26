Kelowna's Homepage
Kelowna Penticton Vernon Kamloops Nelson Oliver / Osoyoos Salmon Arm
Friday, Dec 26
Merry Christmas from Castanet!
281344
280775
Entertainment News  

Kennedy Center criticizes musician who canceled performance after Trump name added to building

Kennedy Center criticism

Steven Sloan, The Associated Press - Dec 26, 2025 / 2:32 pm | Story: 591251

The president of the Kennedy Center on Friday fiercely criticized a musician's sudden decision to cancel a Christmas Eve performance at the venue after the White House announced that President Donald Trump's name would be added to the facility.

“Your decision to withdraw at the last moment — explicitly in response to the Center's recent renaming, which honors President Trump's extraordinary efforts to save this national treasure — is classic intolerance and very costly to a non-profit Arts institution,” the venue's president, Richard Grenell, wrote in a letter to musician Chuck Redd that was shared with The Associated Press.

In the letter, Grenell said he would seek $1 million in damages “for this political stunt.”

Redd did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A drummer and vibraphone player, Redd has presided over holiday “Jazz Jams” at the Kennedy Center since 2006, succeeding bassist William “Keter” Betts. In an email Wednesday to The Associated Press, Redd said he pulled out of the concert in the wake of the renaming.

“When I saw the name change on the Kennedy Center website and then hours later on the building, I chose to cancel our concert,” Redd said.

President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, and Congress passed a law the following year naming the center as a living memorial to him.

According to the White House, Trump's handpicked board approved the renaming, which scholars have said violates the law. Kennedy niece Kerry Kennedy has vowed to remove Trump’s name from the building once he leaves office, and former House historian Ray Smock is among those who say any changes would have to be approved by Congress.

The law explicitly prohibits the board of trustees from making the center into a memorial to anyone else, and from putting another person’s name on the building’s exterior.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (2)


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

270239


TheTango.net
Photos for Perfectionists

Photos for Perfectionists

Galleries | December 26, 2025
The Tango

Lost Christmas magic

Must Watch | December 26, 2025
The Tango

Cat rides up stairs

Must Watch | December 26, 2025
The Tango

Friday Morning Awesomeness- December 26, 2025

Daily Dose | December 26, 2025
The Tango

Ian Anderson won't retire

Music | December 26, 2025


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
278398


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


277658
273684



280757
281208