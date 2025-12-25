Entertainment News

Amy Poehler is 'scared' to have Martha Stewart on her podcast

Amy Poehler is "too scared" to invite Martha Stewart on her podcast.



The 54-year-old star has had some of the biggest names in the entertainment world on her Good Hang podcast - but Amy is hesitant about inviting Martha, 84, onto the show, having previously impersonated the TV personality on Saturday Night Live.



During the latest episode of her podcast, Amy quipped: "Martha, I’m not going to invite you on the show because I’m too scared but please listen and know that you’re something else."



Amy subsequently explained that a motionless mouth is key to impersonating Martha.



She added: "It’s a barely moving mouth … we’re going to make a Christmas meal and barely nothing’s going to move."



Meanwhile, Martha previously revealed that she loves talking to her pet peacocks.



The TV star lives with her beloved birds, and she's developed a strong bond with them over the years.



Martha told People: "They're very friendly birds - and they talk to me. Whenever I go by their enclosure, I talk to them. I go, 'Awk, awk.' I make their noise, and they talk right back to me. Everybody laughs when they see that because I'm the only one they respond to."



Martha feels that each of her birds has their own distinctive personality.



She said: "Every single peacock is different. Some are shyer than others. Some are much bolder.



"Some are much more prone to ruffling their feathers, fanning their tails. I have a mixture of males and females. And I breed them. They're all bred in my incubator."



