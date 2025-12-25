Amy Poehler is 'scared' to have Martha Stewart on her podcast
Poehler scared of Stewart
Amy Poehler is "too scared" to invite Martha Stewart on her podcast.
The 54-year-old star has had some of the biggest names in the entertainment world on her Good Hang podcast - but Amy is hesitant about inviting Martha, 84, onto the show, having previously impersonated the TV personality on Saturday Night Live.
During the latest episode of her podcast, Amy quipped: "Martha, I’m not going to invite you on the show because I’m too scared but please listen and know that you’re something else."
Amy subsequently explained that a motionless mouth is key to impersonating Martha.
She added: "It’s a barely moving mouth … we’re going to make a Christmas meal and barely nothing’s going to move."
Meanwhile, Martha previously revealed that she loves talking to her pet peacocks.
The TV star lives with her beloved birds, and she's developed a strong bond with them over the years.
Martha told People: "They're very friendly birds - and they talk to me. Whenever I go by their enclosure, I talk to them. I go, 'Awk, awk.' I make their noise, and they talk right back to me. Everybody laughs when they see that because I'm the only one they respond to."
Martha feels that each of her birds has their own distinctive personality.
She said: "Every single peacock is different. Some are shyer than others. Some are much bolder.
"Some are much more prone to ruffling their feathers, fanning their tails. I have a mixture of males and females. And I breed them. They're all bred in my incubator."
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Police on Silver Star RoadSIlverStar - 7:12 pm
- Festive heirlooms for royalsEntertainment - 7:00 pm
- College playoff ratings dropEntertainment - 6:31 pm
- Trump warns of 'bad Santa'Florida - 6:13 pm
- Poehler scared of StewartEntertainment - 6:00 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]