Chevy Chase was 'hurt' by Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary snub
Chase hurt by SNL snub
Chevy Chase was "hurt" by his exclusion from Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary celebrations.
The 82-year-old star was an original cast member on the long-running sketch comedy series and has expressed disappointment at his lack of involvement in the special anniversary episode that aired in February and saw a host of SNL alumni return.
Speaking in the upcoming documentary I'm Chevy Chase and You're Not, Chevy said: "Well, it was kind of upsetting actually.
"This is probably the first time I'm saying it. But I expected that I would've been on the stage too with all of the other actors. When Garrett (Morris) and Laraine (Newman) went on stage there, I was curious as to why I didn't. No one asked me to. Why was I left aside?"
Chase was also baffled that Bill Murray featured as anchor of SNL's Weekend Update segment - a part of the show that he had created.
The National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation star said: "Why was Bill Murray there and why was I not? I don't have an answer for that."
Chevy revealed that he contacted SNL creator Lorne Michaels about the "bad mistake" that was his absence.
He said: "I did bring it up once in a text to Lorne and then took it back.
"I said, 'Okay, I take it back, silly.' But it's not that silly. Somebody's made a bad mistake there. I don't know who it was, but somebody made a mistake. They should've had me on that stage. It hurt."
Chase left SNL in 1976 and claimed in a previous interview that the quality of the show declined after his departure.
He told the Washington Post newspaper in 2018: "I'd have to say, that after the first two years, it went downhill. Why am I saying that? Because I was in it? I guess.
"That's a horrible thing to say. But certainly I never had more fun. I really loved it and enjoyed it. I didn't see the same fun thing happening to the cast the next year."
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Poll: Canada hockey culturePoll - 7:30 pm
- Chase hurt by SNL snubEntertainment - 7:16 pm
- ER will be closed tomorrow100 Mile House - 7:13 pm
- Election challenge scrappedSurrey - 7:11 pm
- Top-tier comedy in KelownaKelowna - 7:00 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]