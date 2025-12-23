Entertainment News

Travis Kelce 'mesmerized' when he first saw Taylor Swift

Photo: © Getty Images

Travis Kelce was "mesmerized" the first time he saw Taylor Swift in concert.



The Kansas City Chiefs tight end wrote his now-fiance a romantic letter before the final three shows of her Eras tour in Vancouver in December 2024, and in the note he recalled how seeing the Fate of Ophelia hitmaker in action in July 2023 at his side's Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri had changed his life.



During the newly-released sixth episode of the Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, docuseries titled 'Remember This Moment', the 36-year-old pop star read the note to her mom, Andrea Swift.



Sitting by a large bouquet of white roses, Taylor read: "So many unbelievable memories on this tour but my favourite one is seeing you in concert for the first time and being mesmerized and swept off my feet by a woman who doesn't even know me.



“Selfishly I say thank you for creating this legendary tour and to Robert [Allen] for making you stop through Kansas City, Missouri, that night too in KC was the beginning of me meeting the love of my life."



Taylor then appeared to take in the rest of the note without reading aloud then exclaimed: “Aww my God!



“So much for no emotions on the last three shows."



An earlier episode of the docuseries revealed Taylor's mom had played matchmaker for the couple.



Speaking to her mom, Taylor said: "So you call me up with this tone of, 'Hey, I know you're going to not react well to this, but there's a guy...'



“You said something to the effect of, ‘You gotta start doing something different.' ”



Andrea actually wanted to learn more about Travis after he spoke about Taylor on his podcast.



She said: "I’m looking at the headlines and perusing around on the Internet and I see that this guy came to your show and he brought a friendship bracelet and wants to meet you. So I call up my resident expert on the Kansas City Chiefs, my cousin Robin, and I go, ‘Tell me about this guy named Travis Kelce.'



“She goes, ‘Oh my God, he is the nicest guy! And he really loves his mom.’ And I went, ‘Ding, ding, ding, ding.' “And then I said, ‘Now, how in the world am I going to get her to meet him?’ ”



Andrea praised Travis' "earnest" gesture of having made Taylor a friendship bracelet as the "sweetet thing" because he had looked into the Blank Space hitmaker's "world" to try and get her attention.



She added: “To me that really said a lot. So I thought that was really sweet and I liked it."