Pulled '60 Minutes' segment surfaces on web with Canadian broadcaster's branding
U.S. show used Global logo
A segment of the American news program "60 Minutes," pulled by CBS News prior to its U.S. airing, began circulating online Monday with the branding of Canadian broadcaster Global TV.
Multiple media reports say the program was uploaded to StackTV, Global's streaming platform, though it was not available to watch as of late Monday.
Global TV and its parent company, Corus Entertainment, did not immediately respond to calls and emails requesting comment.
CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss has said it was her decision to pull from Sunday's broadcast the segment featuring deportees who faced egregious torture at a notorious prison in El Salvador.
The journalist behind the story, Sharyn Alfonsi, has said the segment was cleared by CBS lawyers and is accusing Weiss of trying to appease the Trump administration -- a known critic of the show.
Weiss says Alfonsi's piece presented powerful testimony, but didn't “advance the ball," noting that other outlets had already done similar work.
