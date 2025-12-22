Entertainment News

Modern Family actress Helen Siff dies aged 88

Photo: © Getty Images

Modern Family star Helen Siff has died at the age of 88.



The actress - who enjoyed a prolific career in film and TV spanning five decades - passed away last Thursday (18.12.25) in Los Angeles as a result of complications from surgery for a "long, painful illness", her family announced.



They wrote in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: "Those who worked with Helen knew her not just as a talented performer, but as someone who brought professionalism, dedication and genuine kindness to every set.



"She understood that every role, no matter how large or small, was an opportunity to contribute something meaningful to the story being told."



Helen made appearances in the sitcoms Modern Family and Will and Grace and starred alongside George Clooney in the Oscar-nominated 2016 movie Hail, Caesar!.



Siff was also known for her work in The Karate Kid, You Don't Mess With The Zohan and Earth Girls Are Easy.



Other film roles include Rocky, Big Top Pee-wee and The Disappearance Of Mrs. Wu.



Her TV credits included Cagney and Lacey, Knots Landing and My Name Is Earl.



Siff was an established stage performer with roles in Grandma Sylvia's Funeral - a comedy about a Jewish funeral that goes wrong - as well as productions of Lilies Of The Field, Lost in Yonkers and Over the River And Through the Woods.



Helen's daughter Victoria Siff Russell posted a touching tribute to her mother on Facebook that featured a collection of photos celebrating her life.



She captioned the post: "I'm heartbroken to share that my mother (my mommy) Helen Siff has passed away.



"My dynamic, charismatic, one-of-a-kind mom was a stage, television and film actress. She loved her craft deeply, but her greatest role was being a mother and grandmother."



Victoria added: "You've taken your final bow, mommy. I will love you forever."



Helen's husband of 41 years, Marshall, passed away in 2007 from complications of Alzheimer's disease, whilst their son Bruce died in 1999.



The actress is survived by her sisters Carol and Janet, son Matt, daughters Susie, Karen, Victoria and Jenny and grandchildren Chelsea, Zach, Robert, Josh, Spencer, Megan and Dean.