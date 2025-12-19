Will Arnett reveals what ex-wife Amy Poehler told him after their Golden Globes Best Podcast nomination

Photo: © AVALON

Will Arnett has revealed the text his ex-wife Amy Poehler sent him after they were both nominated in the Best Podcast category at the 2026 Golden Globes.



The former couple - who were married from 2003 until their 2012 separation, with their divorce finalised in 2016 - are making history as actors Will's, Sean Hayes, 55, and 56 year old Jason Bateman's SmartLess, and Amy's Good Hang podcasts are up for the gong in the new category.



Will, 55, read out the text from Amy - with whom he remains close - that he received whilst he discussed his new movie, Is This Thing On? with The Hollywood Reporter - with the Best Podcast nominees being announced shortly before the interview.



Amy wrote in the message: "Congrats. Let’s party."



Laughing as he read the text, Amy added, per Will: "I don’t have Bateman’s number, but that’s for the best."



The duo - who have sons Archie, 17, and Abel, 15, together - are up against Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, The Mel Robbins Podcast and Up First.



Is This Thing On? - which comes out on Friday (19.12.25) - sees a couple, Alex Novak (Will) and Tess Novak (Laura Dern), on the verge of divorcing while bringing up two sons.



Alex enters the New York comedy scene, while Tess confronts the sacrifices she has made for their family.



Speaking about how he relates to the movie, Will - who also serves as producer of the Bradley Cooper-directed comedy-drama film - said: "Obviously, it’s not inspired by my story, but there are themes in there that I connect to.



"I’m just a sum of all of my own experiences, and you bring some of that into what you do. I mean, you try to be sensitive, but it would be weird if I didn’t connect dots on certain things."



Will - who has a son called Denny, five, with his ex-girlfriend, businesswoman Alessandra Brawn, whom he split from in 2024 after five years together - recently praised Amy for being a great mom to their children.



In an April, the Inside Out actress appeared on an episode of the SmartLess podcast, and the Twisted Metal actor - who has been dating 1990s supermodel Carolyn Murphy, 51, since September - told her: "I have to try really hard, but Amy, you’re really good at this, and you help me do this in concert with you, to remember to listen to what they’re saying and to not try to impose what I think, ‘You need this, you need that.'



"To actually sit and listen to what your kid is trying to say. Encourage them to, as much as they can, to speak. I don’t come by it naturally because that’s not how I was raised."



And Will is "really proud" of their co-parenting relationship.



He added: "Of course, things take a minute because everybody is sort of adjusting to what it is.



“I’m also very proud of, certainly as parents, what we’ve been able to do. That has been really important to both of us. I’m really, really lucky to have her as a partner in this way.



"There aren’t many people I speak to more than I speak to her, which is weird, you know what I mean. But it’s great. I feel really lucky.



"She’s the person that I go like, ‘Hey, I’m thinking about doing this.’ Whether it’s life or work and I really seek her counsel because it’s important to me, because I trust her.



"She’s awesome."