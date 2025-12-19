Ed Sheeran ditched 'beer-guzzling' lifestyle after becoming a dad

Photo: (c) Patrik Giardino / Men’s Health

Ed Sheeran ditched his "beer-guzzling" lifestyle after becoming a father because he wanted to be "a responsible dad".



The 34-year-old pop star became a first-time dad in 2020 when he welcomed daughter Lyra with his wife Cherry Seaborn and they became parents again in 2022 when they welcomed another little girl named Jupiter - now the singer has revealed he embraced a healthy new lifestyle and started exercising to help him with his new role as a father.



He told Men's Health UK magazine: "[Fitness] just sort of became something that really added to my life. I think, underneath it all, I am a pizza-eating, beer-guzzling smoker, but that’s just not my reality as a parent in my thirties. I think that you have to make good decisions.



"I’d never run more than a kilometre and did my first 10K during COVID – stuff like that, building up to that, it just makes you feel better. And I think that in my thirties, that’s where I’m at. I’m not saying I’m done with enjoying myself, I still drink. I love red wine, I love a nice meal, but it’s not every day."



He went on to add that fatherhood changed his perspective on health and fitness, saying: "I became a dad. I remember Lyra was two weeks old and I had my best mate round and we had a bottle of wine.



"I went to bed, then Lyra woke up 20 minutes after I’d fallen asleep. I woke up and I was like: 'F***, I probably shouldn’t drink if I’m going to feel this dreadful.'



"I want to be able to do the night stuff. It all came in at the same time of wanting to be a responsible dad, wanting to feel and look good.



"I didn’t want to pick my kid up and have my back f***** and stuff like that. And then also that feeds into professional life …I wanted to feel superhuman on stage."



Ed admitted he lived a "pretty unhealthy life" when he was in his 20s and he felt inspired to change his ways after seeing rapper Stormzy doing press-ups backstage before a show.



He told the publication: "I would say I lived a pretty unhealthy life from 20 to 30. And even though I was doing professionally well, I wouldn’t say that reflected well into my personal life.



"And I do think that wellness is a direct mirror to mental health and the way you feel. I always felt like s*** within myself; I’d wake up and look in the mirror and just feel gross ...



"I look at someone like Stormzy and the training that he goes through to go on tour and that was definitely a catalyst.



"I went to play with him in 2021 and he was doing a hundred press-ups before he went on stage and I was staring at him like: 'What the f*** is this about?'"



