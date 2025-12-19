Photo: © Avalon

Sydney Sweeney is "very proud of how she looks", according to director Paul Feig.



The 63-year-old Bridesmaids moviemaker worked with Sydney, 28, on new thriller The Housemaid and he's revealed the actress is very "body positive" and isn't fighting "insecurity" like other movie stars.



Feig told The Times newspaper: "She’s very proud of how she looks, and you should be. There are so many people I’ve encountered where you’re fighting against their insecurity. She would say: ‘I love women’s bodies,’ and that’s so healthy."



Sydney had to film intimate scenes with co-star Brandon Sklenar for the new movie and Feig insisted the pair didn't have any issues with stripping off on camera although nudity onset does make the director himself feel "uncomfortable".



He told the publication: "There’s nobody more uncomfortable with it [onscreen nudity] than this guy [me]."



Feig went on to praise the work of the film's intimacy co-ordinator, adding that the introduction of the role on film sets is a good thing for Hollywood.



He said: "[It's] the greatest thing that’s happened in Hollywood. When you have a 63-year-old man amongst all these beautiful young people, you don’t want to be the pervy porn producer, telling people to do stuff."



The Housemaid - which is based on the 2022 novel of the same name by Freida McFadden - also stars Amanda Seyfried and she praised her co-star for how she's coped with the pressures of fame and success.



Amanda told Vanity Fair: "I don’t envy anything she’s going through. I’ve spent a lot of time with her; we just hit it off immediately. She’s a sweetheart.



"She’s a very generous, kind person at her core. I have to be honest: I did not have a moment like she’s having ever.



"[My Mean Girls co-star] Lindsay Lohan, we’re buddies, and it’s really, really, really harmful to people to have that kind of overnight spotlight.



"Because any press, good or bad, is still a blinding spotlight, and you have to manoeuvre and negotiate your way around it and outside of it. It’s acrobatics that I don’t think most people are capable of figuring it out at that age."