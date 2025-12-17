Young Thug proposes to Mariah the Scientist onstage at Atlanta benefit concert

Photo: Getty Images

Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist are officially engaged after a surprise proposal in their hometown of Atlanta.



The rapper, born Jeffery Lamar Williams, stunned fans and his longtime partner during his Hometown Hero benefit concert on December 16.



As the performance reached its peak, the stage lights dimmed and the words “Will You Marry Me?” lit up across the giant screen behind him.



Thug then dropped to one knee, producing a dazzling ring that immediately drew gasps from the audience.



Mariah - who has built her own reputation with heartfelt tracks such as Burning Blue - was visibly moved as he slipped the sparkling piece of jewellery onto her finger.



The crowd erupted in cheers.



Thug asked his bride?to?be, “What you say?” prompting Mariah to respond with a smile, “I guess I’m getting married.” Her words sealed the moment, sending fans into a frenzy both inside the venue and across social media, where clips quickly went viral.



The proposal capped off a night dedicated to giving back, with the benefit concert raising funds for community initiatives in Atlanta.



Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist have kept much of their relationship private.



The Walked In collaborators first started dating in 2021.



It hasn't all been smooth sailing as the pair confirmed they briefly split in October.



The hip-hop star told Adin Ross: "I got broke up with.



"But I still got - I got a girl. She probably don’t got a boyfriend, but I got a girlfriend."



However, on October 27, he confirmed they had reconciled, captioning an Instagram post of his partner: “Happy bday baby mama me luv u.”