Amanda Seyfried hails 'sweetheart' co-star Sydney Sweeney

Photo: © Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried thinks Sydney Sweeney is a "sweetheart".



The 40-year-old actress stars alongside Sydney, 28, in The Housemaid, the new psychological thriller film, which is based on the 2022 novel of the same name by Freida McFadden, and Amanda has praised her co-star for how she's coped with the pressures of fame and success.



The Hollywood star told Vanity Fair: "I don’t envy anything she’s going through.



"I’ve spent a lot of time with her; we just hit it off immediately. She’s a sweetheart. She’s a very generous, kind person at her core. I have to be honest: I did not have a moment like she’s having ever.



"[My Mean Girls costar] Lindsay Lohan, we’re buddies, and it’s really, really, really harmful to people to have that kind of overnight spotlight. Because any press, good or bad, is still a blinding spotlight, and you have to maneuver and negotiate your way around it and outside of it. It’s acrobatics that I don’t think most people are capable of figuring it out at that age."



Amanda thinks a sudden rise to stardom can actually be "dangerous". However, the actress has praised Sydney for how she's coped with the extra attention.



She said: "It’s just dangerous, because when you have people s******* on you—or idolising you and following you around—it can’t be good for your psyche. It can’t make you feel safe in the world.



"But I actually admire the way Syd shows up for work. She always has a smile on her face, even if she’s miserable. I hope it doesn’t change. I hope she doesn’t harden. I just want to keep watching her work. I have really great women in my life, great actors that I’ve gotten to work with and who have championed me."



Meanwhile, Sydney recently confessed that she loved working with Amanda.



The blonde beauty told Extra: "It's so much fun.



"It's been such a delight being able to just even promote it with Amanda. We have such a great time together, and being able to share this love for this film with all of the book lovers and people who are excited to see this has been just incredibly unique, and I'm really excited for people to see it."