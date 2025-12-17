276398
274272
Entertainment News  

The Oscars will move to YouTube in 2029, leaving longtime home of ABC

Oscars leaving television

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press - | Story: 589893
FILE - Oscar statuettes appear backstage at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Feb. 28, 2016. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
Photo: The Canadian Press
FILE - Oscar statuettes appear backstage at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Feb. 28, 2016. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

In a seismic shift for one of television’s marquee events, the Academy Awards will depart ABC and begin streaming on YouTube beginning in 2029, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.

ABC will continue to broadcast the annual ceremony through 2028. That year will mark the 100th Oscars.

But starting in 2029, YouTube will retain global rights to streaming the Oscars through 2033.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (2)


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

270238


TheTango.net
Mid-Week Memes- December 17, 2025

Mid-Week Memes- December 17, 2025

Galleries | December 17, 2025
The Tango

Disney plan live-action Gaston movie

Showbiz | December 17, 2025
The Tango

Warmth over walk

Must Watch | December 17, 2025
The Tango

Mini Vanna White

Must Watch | December 17, 2025
The Tango

Daily Dose- December 17, 2025

Daily Dose | December 17, 2025


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
278398


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


275472
251333



280757