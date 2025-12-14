279491
Rob Reiner and wife found dead in home, TMZ

Rob Reiner found dead

Christopher Weber And Mike Balsamo, The Associated Press - | Story: 589430
FILE - Rob Reiner arrives at the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network's Respect Awards, in Beverly Hills, Calif., Friday, Oct. 8, 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Photo: The Canadian Press
FILE - Rob Reiner arrives at the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network's Respect Awards, in Beverly Hills, Calif., Friday, Oct. 8, 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

TMZ is reporting that director-actor Rob Reiner and his wife were found dead in a Los Angels home on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says it responded to a medical aid request Sunday afternoon and found a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman dead inside.

TMZ is also reporting that “the two suffered lacerations consistent with a knife.”

The Los Angeles Police Department has opened up an investigation at the home, with the Robbery Homicide Division reportedly taking the lead.

Reiner was long one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood, and his work includes some of the most memorable movies of the 1980s and ’90s, including “This is Spinal Tap,” “A Few Good Men,” “When Harry Met Sally” and “The Princess Bride.”

His role as Meathead in the 1970s TV classic “All in the Family” alongside Carol O’Connor’s Archie Bunker catapulted him to fame.

He turned 78 in March, although authorities have not confirmed the identities of the people found dead in Reiner's home in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood on the city's west side that's home to many celebrities.

Messages to his representatives were not immediately returned Sunday night.

The son of comedy legend Carl Reiner, Rob Reiner has been married to photographer Michele Singer Reiner since 1989. The two met while he was directing “When Harry Met Sally” and have three children together.

Reiner was previously married to actor-director Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981. He adopted her daughter, Tracy Reiner. Carl Reiner died in 2020 at age 98 and Marshall died in 2018.

