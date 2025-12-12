Kim Kardashian's law mentor breaks silence on star failing her California bar exam

Photo: © Famous

Kim Kardashian’s law mentor has praised the star for being transparent about failing her California bar exam.



The 45-year-old reality TV star has studied law for six years to achieve her goal of becoming a lawyer, and rather than attending a traditional law school, Kim decided to enrol in California’s law office study program, which is an apprenticeship that requires four years of supervised study.



Even though she passed the baby bar exam in 2021 after three years of trying, and also reportedly passed the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) in March, the socialite suffered a major setback last month when she failed her final test after studying for "nine hours a day" for three months.



But despite the unwanted outcome, Kim's mentor Jessica Jackson - a criminal-justice reform attorney - is proud of how hard her student worked.



Jessica told the Daily Mail: "Even though she is not going the traditional law school route, she is still following a path that demands serious rigor.



"She did not have the benefit of a structured curriculum, regular check-ins with professors or classmates, or a clear path forward. She had to create all of that for herself. And she showed up week after week, year after year, without that external accountability."



Earlier this month, Kim admitted to Time magazine that she felt "uncomfortable" and lost her confidence after failing the California bar exam.



However, in a recent post shared to her Instagram Stories, the All's Fair star said that "falling short isn't failure - it's fuel" and because she was "so close to passing the exam", it has motivated her even more to pass.



And Jessica hopes Kim's transparency about failing the California bar exam will make people realise that, despite setbacks, people can still achieve their dreams.



Jessica said: "It revealed what I already knew about Kim. She is authentic. She is genuine. She puts her heart in everything she does.



"Her transparency about failing the bar will help other people understand that setbacks are a part of life and do not have to define you. I have no doubt that Kim is going to keep working until she gets the job done."



The criminal-justice reform attorney added: "She understands that beneath the complex legal theories are human lives that can be helped or harmed as a result of the systems we build. She works tirelessly to master the material."