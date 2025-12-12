Bonnie Blue set for deportation and ban from Bali

Photo: © Channel 4

Bonnie Blue is set to be deported from Bali and banned from the island for a decade.



The 26-year-old adult star was arrested for allegedly filming explicit content in the Indonesian province, which has strict anti-pornography laws, although an investigation uncovered no evidence that the controversial star had breached the rules.



However, the authorities in Bali alleged that Bonnie – who went viral after claiming that she had slept with over 1,000 men in 24 hours – had filmed other commercial content without the correct visa and broken traffic laws.



Bali's Immigration Chief Winarko claimed that Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, had been working as a "content creator" on a tourist visa.



He said at a press conference: "The activities they carried out contained pornographic elements, whereas here in Bali we expect tourists who come to support culture and uphold local wisdom.



"The next step is that we wait for the chief of police to complete their process... after that, we will immediately take firm action by deporting them and imposing a re-entry ban."



The adult star was charged under Indonesia's traffic laws alongside two other British nationals and an Australian man.



Badung's Police Chief Arif Batubara said: "While they were supposedly (on) holiday in Bali, they misused their visas by creating content and driving a vehicle without the proper licence."



After a court hearing in Denpasar, Bonnie was ordered to pay a £10 fine and could be forced to spend up to a year in jail if she does not pay the penalty promptly.



She is set to be deported from the island on Friday (12.12.25) evening.



However, Bonnie could have faced a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to six billion rupiah (approximately £270,000) had she been found in breach of Indonesia's anti-porn laws.



The adult star had been travelling around Bali on her blue Bang Bus and was recently kicked out of a nightclub for being "too famous".



A source close to Blue said: "Bonnie didn't get 'kicked out' for bad behaviour – the club just couldn't accommodate her fame. People were going wild for her. In the end, it was safer for everyone if she left early."