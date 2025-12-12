Lenny Kravitz steps into James Bond’s world in 007 First Light

Photo: IO Interactive

Rock icon Lenny Kravitz is set to make his video game debut in 007 First Light, joining the ensemble cast as the enigmatic Pirate King Bawma.



The role marks the first time Kravitz’s likeness and voice have been brought into the gaming sphere, with the star embodying a character who straddles the line between ally and adversary in James Bond’s latest adventure.



Due for release on March 27, 2026, 007 First Light will launch across PS5, Xbox Series XS, Xbox ROG Ally X, Xbox ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. Pre?orders are now live, with fans offered a free upgrade to the Deluxe Edition, which includes 24?hour early access plus exclusive in?game skins and outfits. A Collector’s Edition has also been announced for those seeking the ultimate Bond experience.



Speaking about the project, Kravitz said:“The Bond franchise has such an incredible legacy in video games, so to step into it with a brand?new character like Bawma is amazing. He’s magnetic and unpredictable, there’s danger in him, but also heart and purpose. He’s not just a man with power; he is a man who has to fight for every inch of it. Bringing that energy into 007’s world felt incredible.”



The Game Awards offered fans their first glimpse of Bawma in action, with the Pirate King holding Bond and MI6 mentor John Greenway in a tense standoff. Kravitz’s performance brings both voice and physical presence to the character, who leads Aleph, a sprawling black?market arms network spanning the Western hemisphere. His backstory is equally compelling: by the age of 17, Bawma had risen through the ranks of modern piracy, transforming a Mauritanian ship graveyard into the foundation of his empire.



IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak praised Kravitz’s contribution, commenting:“Lenny brings an extraordinary presence to 007 First Light. He is a one?of?a?kind performer, with unbelievable charisma, who fits perfectly with the character of Bawma. He captured exactly what we envisioned: a formidable man who commands both fear and loyalty, which will have a profound impact on Bond’s journey into the world of espionage.”