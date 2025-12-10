Sharon Osbourne will never remarry

Photo: © Ruaridh Connellan/Expectation/BBC

Sharon Osbourne will "never, ever" remarry following Ozzy Osbourne's death.



The 73-year-old TV star was married to the Black Sabbath rocker for more than 40 years and they were parents to three children together - and Sharon has now insisted she can't see herself ever falling in love again following the loss of her husband.



During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sharon explained: "Everything in my life now is like ish?...?it’s OK, all right. I’m OK. That’s it for now. For so, so many years, we were intertwined.



"It’s very weird to me. You know, when you love someone that much and you’re grieving for them, it’s what I have to live with, and I’ll get used to it. I will. I have to, you know, things move on."



Sharon went on to reveal Ozzy had previously asked her about whether she would ever remarry after he had gone and she told him "never".



She said: "One night when he was hugging me tight, you know, he said: 'When I go, do you think you’ll ever get married?’ I’m like, “f*** off, p*** off”. Oh, my God no, never, ever, ever, no'."



Sharon also credited her three children - Aimee, Kelly and Jack - with helping her through the terrible time following Ozzy's death.



She told the host: "I wouldn’t have [gotten] through [without them]. I would have just gone with Ozzy, definitely. I’ve done everything I wanted to do.



"You know they’ve been unbelievable, just magnificent with me, all three of them.



"Years ago, when I had one of my mental breakdowns, I went into a little facility to help with my head. And there were two girls over there. They didn’t know each other, but they were in there, each mother had committed suicide.



"And I saw the state that these two young women were in and what it had done to their lives, and I thought, I will never, ever, ever do that to my kids."



She added if her loss: "It’s inevitable that it happens to all of us. I miss his hand - holding his hand."



Ozzy passed away on July 22 aged 76 following a series of health problems which incldued a battle with Parkinson’s disease.



His family said in a statement at the time: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love."