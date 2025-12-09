Justin Timberlake 'doing OK' amid Lyme disease battle

Photo: © Getty Images

Justin Timberlake is "doing OK" amid his Lyme disease battle.



The 44-year-old singer revealed this summer he had been diagnosed with "relentlessly debilitating" Lyme disease - a bacterial infection spread to humans by ticks, which can cause symptoms ranging from nerve pain and fatigue to cognitive difficulties and chronic illness - following his two-year Forget Tomorrow World Tour.



The Mirrors hitmaker's wife Jessica Biel, 43, is said to be "supporting" him amid the star "prioritizing his health" following the "grueling" two-year run of gigs.



A source tells PEOPLE: "Justin seems to be doing okay. He's prioritizing his health after the grueling tour and Lyme disease diagnosis.



"Jess is supportive. She wants him healthy."



Justin - who has two sons, Silas, 10, and Phineas, five, with The Sinner actress - first told fans about his Lyme disease in July.



Following the final show of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which concluded in Istanbul on July 30th, the SexyBack star said in a statement: "I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease - which I don’t say so you feel bad for me - but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes."



In his statement, Justin added the diagnosis helped explain "why (he) would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness".



He said: "I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out."



Justin, who first rose to fame as part of the boy band *NSYNC, opted to carry on with the gigs.



He said: "The joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling," and he added: "I’m so glad I kept going.



"I chose to be transparent about (my) struggles, so they would not be misinterpreted."