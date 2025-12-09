Gwyneth Paltrow felt 'lonely' during her 20s

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow "felt a lot of loneliness" in her 20s.



The 53-year-old actress enjoyed huge success early in her career, starring in movies such as Seven, Emma, and Sliding Doors - but Gwyneth ultimately stepped away from Hollywood in order to build her lifestyle brand, Goop.



She told Variety: "I felt a lot of loneliness when I was doing it in my 20s. I didn’t know myself well yet, and I was travelling all the time. I needed to grow up and understand who I really was, and I got a lot of those answers through my family. Then I started a business."



However, Gwyneth opted to return to the film business after being offered a role in Marty Supreme, the new sports comedy-drama movie.



The actress explained: "Marty Supreme came about in an incredible way because our boys were going off [to college] and I was left with this feeling of shock and disbelief. Like, 'Who am I?'



"Then I met Josh Safdie and I knew this would be worthwhile. This felt like the movies we used to make in the ‘90s."



Gwyneth previously starred in Proof in London's West End, and she'd love to appear in another play one day.



Asked about the possibility of starring in a play, Gwyneth said: "I would love to. I promised my mother I would do a play at some point. "



Meanwhile, Gwyneth previously admitted that she achieved most of her acting ambitions before she turned 30.



The Oscar-winning film star has largely focused her attention on her lifestyle brand in recent years, and Gwyneth confessed that she "doesn’t love acting that much".



The movie star - who is the daughter of filmmaker Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner - told SiriusXM: "I think that when you hit the bullseye when you’re 26 years old, and you’re a metrics-driven person - who, frankly, doesn’t love acting that much, as it turns out ... I sort of felt like, well, now, who am I supposed to be? What am I driving towards?"