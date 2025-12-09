Jimmy Kimmel 'humbled' by extension with ABC

Photo: © Getty

Jimmy Kimmel feels "honoured and humbled" after extending his contract with ABC.



The 58-year-old comedian recently signed a new deal with the broadcaster, meaning he'll continue to host Jimmy Kimmel Live! until at least 2027, and Jimmy has confessed to being delighted by the agreement.



He said on the latest episode of his late-night chat show: "Our show’s been renewed until May of 2027 or until the world ends, whichever comes first."



Jimmy then jokingly added: "I gave it a lot of thought and decided I would like to spend less time with my family.



"So to our audience here and at home, I’m honoured and humbled to be a part of your routine, whether it’s in bed at night or during your morning toilet time. It means a lot to me to have your attention and to work with this great group of people for another year."



Jimmy returned to work in September, after his TV show was suspended following controversial remarks that he made about Tyler Robinson, the man accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, the political activist.



The comedian suggested that Robinson was aligned to the Make America Great Again movement.



Jimmy said in an opening monologue: "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it. In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving."



Jimmy was initially suspended before the Walt Disney Company announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would make a comeback.



The company said in a statement in September: "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.



"We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."