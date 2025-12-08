276398
Entertainment News  

ABC signs Jimmy Kimmel to a one-year contract extension, months after temporary suspension

Kimmel gets another year

David Bauder, The Associated Press - | Story: 588372

President Donald Trump won't be getting his wish. ABC said Monday it has signed late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel to a one-year contract extension.

Kimmel's previous, multiyear contract had been set to expire next May, so the extension will keep him on the air until at least May 2027.

Kimmel's future looked questionable in September, when ABC suspended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for remarks made following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Following a public outcry, ABC lifted the suspension, and Kimmel returned to the air with much stronger ratings than he had before.

He continued his relentless joking at the president's expense, leading Trump to urge the network to “get the bum off the air” in a social media post last month.

Kimmel will be staying longer than late-night colleague Stephen Colbert at CBS. The network announced this summer it was ending Colbert's show next May for economic reasons, even though it is the top-rated network show in late-night television.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (2)


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

270239


TheTango.net
Excessive Photoshop

Excessive Photoshop

Galleries | December 08, 2025
The Tango

Cardi B won't face second assault trial

Showbiz | December 08, 2025
The Tango

Just a little snack

Must Watch | December 08, 2025
The Tango

Snow Plow

Must Watch | December 08, 2025
The Tango

Right Moment

Galleries | December 08, 2025


279848
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
278226


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


277419
276431



279462