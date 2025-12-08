Sean 'Diddy' Combs' mom slams Netflix docuseries

Photo: MEGA © MEGA / Getty Images

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' mom has slammed "inaccuracies" in Netflix's new docuseries.



The streaming service released the four-part Sean Combs: The Reckoning on Tuesday (02.12.25) and Janice Combs has blasted claims in the series that she was an "abusive parent" to her son, and disputed other statements, including about their relationship and the disgraced rapper's behaviour towards her.



In a statement given to Rolling Stone, Janice insisted The Reckoning featured “inaccuracies regarding my son Sean’s upbringing and family life” and alleged it was “intentionally done to mislead viewers and further harm our reputation.”



Denying she had been abusive, she added: “As I have stated previously, I was a single mother, raising my son, I held three and even four jobs in an attempt to provide a comfortable upbringing and quality education for my child.



“I raised Sean with love and hard work, not abuse.”



Janice wanted to release a statement to “correct some of the lies” in the docuseries, and accused Tim Patterson, an alleged childhood friend of her son, of making "not truthful and salacious" claims of her relationship with the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker - who is serving 50 months behind bars after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution - in order to "promote the series".



She added: “To the contrary, I loved and nurtured Sean. My memories of Sean growing up are one of a respectful and a diligent child and teenager. Sean has always been an industrious, goal oriented, over achiever.”



And the matriarch insisted Bad Boy Entertainment co-founder Kirk Burrowes' statement that his then-business partner once slapped his mother was "patently false".



She said: “The allegations stated by Mr. Kirk Burrows that my son slapped me while we were conversing after the tragic City College events on December 28, 1991, are inaccurate and patently false.



"That was a very sad day for all of us. For him to use this tragedy and incorporate fake narratives to further his prior failed and current attempt to gain what was never his, Bad Boy Records is wrong, outrageous and past offensive.(sic)"



Janice praised the incarcerated rap mogul as a "dutiful son" who had helped her with medical care and other financial support and requested “these distortions, falsehoods and misleading statements be publicly retracted.”



Diddy's representatives previously branded The Reckoning "fundamentally unfair and illegal".



A statement said: "Netflix is plainly desperate to sensationalise every minute of Mr Combs's life, without regard for truth, in order to capitalise on a never-ending media frenzy.



"If Netflix cared about truth or Mr Combs's legal rights, it would not be ripping private footage out of context – including conversations with his lawyers that were never intended for public viewing. No rights in that material were ever transferred to Netflix or any third party."



However, Netflix later hit back and insisted there is nothing untoward about The Reckoning.



A spokesperson said in a statement: “The claims being made about Sean Combs: The Reckoning are false. The project has no ties to any past conversations between Sean Combs and Netflix.



"The footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest were legally obtained. This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution. Curtis Jackson [50 Cent] is an executive producer but does not have creative control. No one was paid to participate.”