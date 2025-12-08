Jane Seymour is 'very sexually active' at 74

Photo: © Getty Images

Jane Seymour is still "very sexually active" at the age of 74.



The Live and Let Die - who turns 75 in February - has been married four times and is now dating musician John Zambetti after a period of being single since her divorce from James Keach in 2015 and she's insisted she feels more like a 40 year old instead of someone in her 70s.



She told PEOPLE: "I have to actually wake up in the morning and remind myself how old I am because inside of me, I would say I still feel like I'm maybe about 40 or 50, maybe 40,.



"I don't know where all that time went, but I have the energy that I had when I was 40."



She added: "I turn 75 next year and I'm very sexually active ...



"I kind of have become, in some way, almost a poster child for there is life after 70 ... I kind of look at my mother when she was alive and at 50, I would say she was middle-aged. I don't feel that way at all ...



"I am loving life. I call it experiential living. Now is it. I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. So I only want to spend my time doing things that I'm passionate about, that I really enjoy.



"And I make sure that, even if it's work, that I turn it into a fun life experience."



Jane previously admitted she wasn't actively looking for love when she first met Zambetti at a friend's gig as she considered herself to be "very, very single".



During an appearance on the Tamron Hall show last year, she explained: "I was very, very single. And a girlfriend said: 'ou must come out with me' and I wen: 'Look I'm 73, I don't think I'm going out or doing anything. I'm done with guys, it's not happening'.



"The next thing I know a mutual friend of ours, who's a rapper called Shwayze, calls and says: 'Hey, I'm performing there next week. Do you want to come? I've got someone I want you to meet'.



"So I go [to the show] and Shwayze does his thing and I'm there with Shwayze’s grandmother and this guy says: 'I think we're supposed to meet,' and I looked at him and went: 'Yes, we are.' That's the answer, right? I was told I was supposed to meet someone.



"Long story short, [Zambetti and I] ended up having a very, very long chat the next day with a cup of tea, which ended up having dinner.



"And then we realized that his son, Shwayze, and my son, Sean, they were all friends and he used to hang out at my house."



She added of her boyfriend: "He's the most wonderful, loving, extraordinary man. He's an ER doctor, very handy. And he has a rock band for the last 60 years called The Malibooz with Walter Egan."



Zambetti previously told PEOPLE in 2023: "Our kids put us together, so we certainly don't have to worry about the kids not approving of who we were with. I'm very lucky to be with her."