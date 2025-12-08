Canada’s Maggie Kang earns Golden Globes nod for ‘KPop Demon Hunters’

Photo: The Canadian Press This image released by Netflix shows characters Zoey, from left, Rumi and Mira in a scene from "KPop Demon Hunters." (Netflix via AP)

Korean-Canadian director Maggie Kang has earned a Golden Globes nod for best animated feature for her debut film “KPop Demon Hunters.”

Netflix's cultural juggernaut is also nominated for best cinematic and box office achievement, and its Billboard hit "Golden" is up for best original song.

“KPop Demon Hunters" will compete in the animation category against Toronto's Domee Shi, who co-directed fantasy adventure film "Elio."

Meanwhile, Vancouver's Seth Rogen is up for best actor in a TV musical or comedy for his Apple TV Plus cringe comedy “The Studio.”

He’ll square off against fellow Canadian Martin Short, who got a nod for his role in Disney Plus’ “Only Murders in the Building" for the fifth year in a row.

Rogen’s “The Studio” co-star, Toronto’s Catherine O’Hara, earned a nomination for best supporting actress on TV.

The 83rd annual Golden Globes will air Jan. 11, 2026.