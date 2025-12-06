Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau share relationship photos from Japan trip on Instagram

Photo: The Canadian Press Former prime minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photo with Katy Perry in Tokyo, Japan in this photo posted on Perry's Instagram account on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Instagram, @katyperry (Mandatory Credit)

After first igniting romantic rumours with a lunch in Montreal in July, Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry looked to firm things up on Saturday.

Perry posted intimate images of the two of them on her Instagram, among other photos from a trip to Japan.

She captioned the post "tokyo times on tour and more," followed by a string of emojis.

The photos and videos showed the pair cheek to cheek and getting close at a starry art exhibit.

In one of the videos, the former prime minister has his arm wrapped around the singer's back and appears to be gazing longingly at her as she takes a bite of sushi.

The pair have been spotted together many times since then, the latest of which was on the trip to Japan, which included a visit with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko.

In a post on X by Kishida, Trudeau and Perry are seen standing close together with beaming smiles.

"Former Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau visited Japan with his partner and joined my wife and me for lunch," Kishida's post reads, translated on X.

Trudeau reshared the post, saying he is thankful to Kishida for his friendship.

“Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko,” Trudeau said in his post.

Perry was in Japan as part of her Lifetimes Tour.

When the two were spotted together earlier this year at Le Violon in Montreal, Perry had recently ended a nearly nine-year relationship with actor Orlando Bloom.

Days after duo dined together in the city, Trudeau was spotted in the crowd at Perry’s concert.

The concert sighting took over social media with one video posted online showing Trudeau clapping and nodding his head as the “Firework” singer performed on stage.

Trudeau separated from ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2023 and resigned as prime minister earlier this year.